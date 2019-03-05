Watch Real Madrid Vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 2nd Leg

Real Madrid are heavily favored to close out their Round of 16 tie with AFC Ajax on Tuesday, as the Spanish club battles for its fourth straight European title.

In the history of the UEFA Champions League, no team that has taken a 2-1 lead away in the first leg of a knockout match has ever failed to advance to the next round, according to BBC stats. That’s the position that Real Madrid enjoy heading into Tuesday’s second leg Round of 16 showdown against 33-time Dutch Eredivisie champions AFC Ajax. And as if history did not favor the defending European titlists heavily enough, Real Madrid has won seven straight matches against Ajax, going back to 1995 — and in that stretch the Spanish giants have allowed just three goals while tallying 22. Los Blancos do not even need to add that total. With two away goals, even a 1-0 loss puts Real through, in the match that will live stream from Madrid.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Tuesday, March 5, at the 81,000-seat Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Spain's capital city of Madrid.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Los Blancos vs. de Godenzonen match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 6.

If there is a hope for Ajax, it could come from the Madrid side’s recent form, coming off a week in which they suffered two defeats in four days in El Clasico matches against arch-rivals Barcelona — both at home, and without scoring a single goal in either, per Soccerway stats.

Real Madrid have won three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies and will mark their 1,011th straight day as European champs on Tuesday, by UEFA website count. But if they are going to advance to this year’s quarterfinals, they will have to do it without veteran star Sergio Ramos, who was hit with a two-game suspension after the first leg match, in which officials said that he “clearly received a yellow card on purpose,” according to the BBC.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid says that his team still misses Cristiano Ronaldo. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

