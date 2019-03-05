‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview Shows Jenelle Evans Setting Fire To Gift From Kailyn Lowry

With the new season of Teen Mom 2 in full swing, it looks like things are going to get more heated as the season goes on. According to InTouch Weekly, an upcoming episode will show Jenelle Evans setting fire to a gift that was sent to her from fellow cast mate Kailyn Lowry.

The mother of three originally posted a video to her social media account back in December which showed her setting fire to the gift that Kailyn had sent her. With the video, Jenelle included in a caption in which she claimed Kailyn was “jealous” of her fellow Teen Mom 2 costars.

“Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a** person when it came down to me.”

Jenelle and Kailyn have had an on and off friendship over the years, but most recently they have not been getting along. Aside from Jenelle lighting her gift on fire, Jenelle’s mother also became involved in the drama.

During an Instagram Live post, Barbara made some comments about Kailyn which caused Kail to refuse to film for the show for a while. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn recently resumed filming for the new season. She also revealed that the feud with Jenelle seems to “never end.”

Although it is unclear how soon the episode will air on Teen Mom 2, fans know that it is coming since the preview has been released. Jenelle’s storyline has been a little different this season in that she hasn’t appeared to film as much. On one episode, production had to be shut down after her husband, who was fired from the show and is not allowed to be around when filming, showed up. Recently, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Jenelle actually flew to Florida to film with cast mate Briana DeJesus. The ladies reportedly spent a few days together to catch up while filming for the show.

Briana DeJesus was added as a fifth member to the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in 2017. Although she hasn’t been on the show very long, she is the only cast member that gets along well with Jenelle Evans. It is unclear what exactly Briana and Jenelle’s segments will look like, but it will be interesting to see them appearing together.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.