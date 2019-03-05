Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Attending Meditation Sessions To Learn How To Co-Parent More Peacefully

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are trying to set aside their differences for the sake of their daughter Dream.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a rocky past that has been displayed in the media for the world to observe. Despite the Kardashian family being firmly against Rob dating Chyna, he was convinced they were meant to be. After a relatively short relationship, the pair got engaged and soon after announced that they were expecting a child together. They even scored a short-lived reality television series. However, things went south quickly and the pair have been attacking each other in the media ever since. In an effort to more peacefully parent their daughter Dream together, Chyna and Rob are attending meditation sessions, according to Hot New Hip Hop News.

Rob and Chyna welcomed their daughter Dream Kardashian in November of 2016 and officially ended their relationship in 2017. Since the messy breakup, they have struggled to maintain a positive relationship as co-parents. Chyna has previously claimed that Rob was physically abusive towards her, which he vehemently denies. Meanwhile, Rob has said that Chyna is too busy partying and doing drugs to serve as an adequate caregiver for their child, according to Us Weekly.

What drama? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna set the record straight on their co-parenting situation… https://t.co/JR4Hq3WHWR pic.twitter.com/90SylQjME4 — Access (@accessonline) March 3, 2019

The pair have been tangled in nasty custody disputes and wars of words over the past several several months. Nevertheless, they say they are willing to set aside their differences for the sake of their toddler. Although the romantic aspect of their relationship is over, they can both agree on wanting to be the best parents they possibly can for Dream. They have attended at least seven meditation sessions together so far and have seen an improvement in their ability to get along. Although they have been communicating primarily through mediators up until this point, they hope to get to a point where they can have positive face-to-face interactions.

The couple’s meditation sessions seem to be helping them sort out their parenting issues and find common ground. Their public insults against one another have ceased and the pair claim to be working things out. Chyna recently took to Twitter to commend Rob’s parenting.

“Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Rob also expressed an improvement in their relationship and said that the custody wars are over, according to Elite Daily.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he tweeted.