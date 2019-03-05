Kristoff St. John Laid To Rest Beside Late Son Julian

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John was laid to rest next to his late son Julian St. John today in Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California.

The actor, who originated the role of Neil Winters on Y&R in 1991, died suddenly at the age of 52 on Sunday, February 3, in his home. News of his passing shocked the world and left those who knew him best, as well as his fans, devastated.

Over the weekend, St. John’s ex-wife Mia St. John, who is the mother of Julian and Paris St. John, tweeted about her ex-husband’s funeral. She wrote, “I’m scared about tomorrow. We bury @kristoffstjohn1 next to our son @TheArtofJulian I’m afraid I will be faced with the reality that Kristoff is no longer in this realm Afraid to push on without my boys The only solace is knowing they are together God grant me the serenity…”

The memorial service was at Calvary Church from noon to 2 p.m., and it was open to the public. After the service, Kristoff’s family and friends laid him to rest in a private, invitation-only ceremony. The Inquisitr reported that the actor’s heartbroken fiance, Russian model Kseniya Mikhalev, was unable to attend because authorities denied her request for an emergency visa. She made a statement expressing her most profound condolences to Kristoff’s daughters Paris and Lola.

Several daytime stars including Vincent Irizarry (ex-David Chow, Y&R) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful) posted memories of the late actor and pictures of the beautiful funeral program. Presumably, many of Kristoff’s other co-stars, co-workers, and friends from CBS Daytime also attended the memorial today along with his family and friends.

Soap opera fans immediately replied to the posts appreciating the brief glimpse inside the ceremony they weren’t able to attend in person.

One wrote, “I’m still heartbroken so I can only imagine what his close friends and family are going through. Thank you for sharing this with us.”

“This loss is so sad for everyone! I can only imagine how tough today was for you all. May he RIP,” replied another.

“Condolences to his family and his friends. May you find comfort in the beautiful memories you shared. May he RIP.”

Many of those who knew the actor best expressed their beliefs that Kristoff died of a broken heart after losing his son Julian in November 2014. Mia shared a post on Twitter that discussed how parents of children who die of suicide are also at risk themselves. She believes that her ex-husband’s death calls attention to the dangers that suicide survivors face. While Kristoff’s official cause of death is pending toxicology reports, Mia has alluded to the possibility of suicide and a broken heart.

Shortly after his death, Y&R announced a storyline coming in late April to honor both Kristoff and his character Neil Winters.