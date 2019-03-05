‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Share First Family Photos With New Baby

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their third daughter into the world nearly two weeks ago, and fans have been anxiously waiting to see photos of their new baby. Catelynn and Tyler didn’t share photos right away, but on Monday night, The Hollywood Gossip released a series of professional photos featuring the Baltierra family with baby Vaeda Luma.

Proud dad Tyler shared a black-and-white photo of himself holding his daughter on Instagram with the caption, “So excited to finally share the FIRST PHOTOS of Vaeda Luma! & thank you to everyone who has supported our family from the beginning. It’s an honor to share these photos with you!”

The article contained even more lovely photos of the family. In one photo, Catelynn is holding her daughter while Tyler kisses his wife’s head. Another photo shows Catelynn and Tyler sitting on the stairs in their home. Catelynn is again holding baby Vaeda while Nova sits on her dad’s lap and stares down at her new baby sister. Another photo shows big sister Nova with her baby sister and Nova is smiling, looking excited to be a big sister.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to the world on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The episode showed the young couple struggling with what to do when they find out they are expecting a baby. Ultimately, the couple chose to place their daughter for adoption, but they stayed together and stayed strong.

The couple then went on to share their story with the world on Teen Mom OG. Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter on New Year’s Day 2015. Now 4-years-old, Nova is a big sister to the couple’s third daughter, Vaeda.

It was revealed last fall that the couple was expecting another baby. Not only were fans shocked at the news, but Catelynn and Tyler were shocked as well! It turns out they weren’t planning on having another baby at the time, but they looked forward to welcoming another baby into their family.

Catelynn was open about her pregnancy on social media and shared many pregnancy pics with her followers. Not only that, but she also talked openly about her cravings (which included ice cream on a very cold winter night) as well as showing off the nursery that they were getting ready for their daughter.

Initially, the couple revealed that they had planned on naming their daughter Tezlee, but they ended up changing their minds. They have not yet revealed the inspiration for the name Vaeda Luma.

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for another season, but it is unclear when it will air.