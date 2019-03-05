Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Soars To No. 1 After Oscars Win

A Star Is Born and the films actors continue to reach new and impressive heights. The film has already taken home Grammys’ BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and, most recently, an Oscar.

Following that win, a first for leading actress Lady Gaga, the song that took home the gold, “Shallow,” has rocketed to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, according to Forbes.

Lady Gaga and her co-star, Bradley Cooper, also performed the song at the Oscars to thunderous applause from the watching audience. The beautiful performance along with the award has resulted in major interest in the song, with it shooting back up on the charts, this time hitting the number one spot after previously only rising to number five.

Despite not making it to the top spot the first go round, the song has remained on the charts for the past few weeks, sitting around 20th after it’s original spike into the top 10.

That performance also boosted sales of the track, as well as increased the number of streams of it by millions.

It’s not the first time Lady Gaga has hit the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but it is her co-star Cooper’s first go round on the charts.

“Shallow” is not the only song connected to A Star Is Born that has been boosted by the ballad being performed at the awards show as well as taking the grand prize. In fact, the entire movie’s soundtrack is sitting pretty on the Billboard 200 at the moment, where it has spent a total of four weeks already since the film was released late last year.

Fans of Lady Gaga and Cooper are ecstatic about the achievement, particularly given that the singer hasn’t been top of the charts in eight years since the release of “Born This Way.” Little Monsters took to Twitter in droves to congratulate her on the accomplishment.

“She deserves this so much! I’m one proud Little Monster! Paws up forever!” one fan wrote. Another added: “TALENT WON ONCE AGAIN!!!! ALL this whole years since her last #1 single and she did it again… this is legendary behavior [sic].”

The rise of “Shallow” to the top spot also means that Ariana Grande has been dethroned from that position.

Her single “7 Rings” has spent five weeks at the top, after being briefly knocked off that spot by another of Grande’s newest songs, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”