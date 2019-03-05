Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Engaged After Meeting Boyfriend Beau Clark’s Mom?

Stassi Schroeder sported a mysterious ring on Instagram recently.

Are Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark ready to take their relationship to the next level?

During tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, fans will watch as Schroeder meets Clark’s mother for the very first time and reveals she’d love for her to be her future mother-in-law.

On March 2, the Celebrity Insider shared a report in which it was revealed that Clark’s mom tells Schroeder that while she believes she’s beautiful, Clark was more concerned with her character.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may know, Schroeder and Clark began dating over a year ago after being introduced to one another by Schroeder’s longtime friend and co-star, Kristen Doute. Since then, they’ve been living with one another at Schroeder’s apartment in Los Angeles.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show, Clark is seen telling his mother that Schroeder is his very best friend and because it was the first time he’d said it, Schroeder immediately began to cry. Then, later on in the scene, after Clark walks away, Schroeder speaks out about a potential future wedding.

Oddly, Clark recorded the entire conversation that took place between Schroeder and his mom after he left, and when he listened to it later on in a cast confessional, he became emotional after hearing what the women had discussed.

While Schroeder and Clark are not currently engaged, they prompted rumors of an engagement months ago when Schroeder suddenly began flaunting what appeared to be an engagement ring on a series of Instagram Stories.

Following the sharing of a number of photos of the ring, Schroeder’s rep confirmed to In Touch Weekly magazine that she and Clark were not engaged. However, the confirmation didn’t silence the speculation and a number of the reality star’s fans and followers left comments on her page about Schroeder’s potential engagement.

“They are definitely engaged. I don’t care if you steal Jax and Britt’s thunder because you two are my fav couple!” said one fan on Instagram.

“I’d love to see that ring close up! look at that just engaged smirk!!” said another.

“When @stassi and Beau get engaged, I’m gonna cry like a baby,” a third wrote.

Schroeder is no longer wearing the mysterious ring but continues to share cute photos and videos of herself and Clark on Instagram.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.