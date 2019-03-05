Ariana Grande To Get Her Own Starbucks Drink

Grande and the coffee giant may soon come together for the ultimate collaboration.

The singer tagged Starbucks on a Twitter post on Monday, leading to speculation about a future partnership with the company. Not long after, a Starbucks employee posted a tweet revealing that Grande will reportedly get her own drink called “Cloud Macchiato,” set to launch at all stores. The drink is comprised of espresso, whipped cold foam, and caramel drizzle. The tweet has a photograph of the flyer that verifies the leaked info and also states that Starbucks stores will be playing songs chosen by Grande for International Women’s Day from March 9 to March 15.

The pop star is preparing to embark on her “Sweetener World Tour,” following a tremendous past few months. Her album latest album, Thank You, Next has brought a seemingly endless stream of accomplishments and accolades. The lead single, “Thank U, Next,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first No. 1 single in the United States.

Grande’s second single “7 Rings”, also debuted at No. 1, making Grande the third female artist with multiple No. 1 debuts after Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and fifth artist overall after Justin Bieber and Drake. Thank U, Next was released on February 8 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, receiving acclaim from numerous critics. It broke records for the largest streaming week for a pop album and for a female album in the United States. Grande became the first solo artist to occupy the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with “7 Rings” at No. 1, “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” debuting at No. 2, and “Thank U, Next” at No. 3, the second artist to do so since The Beatles occupied the top five spots in 1964.

Grande also recently dethroned Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram, with 146,286,173 followers. According to Billboard, 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. She also has 61 million followers on Twitter and is an avid user of Instagram Stories.

Grande utilized her social media to post the news that she would be returning to Manchester to headline The Manchester Pride Festival on August 25. It will be two years since a suicide bomber killed 22 concert-goers and himself during one of Grande’s concerts in the city.

Following the May 2017 attack, she co-organized and performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017, which was developed to help the survivors of the bombing and families of the victims.