‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Steps Up For Fan Suffering With Cancer, Thanks To Zendaya

A teenage girl suffering from cancer is hoping that her favorite Marvel actor will come to her hypothetical rescue as she battles against her awful disease, and actress Zendaya plans on making that happen.

Over the weekend, Madison Stadem took to Twitter to share her friend Kaylynn’s story. Kaylynn is such a Marvel fan that she even incorporated the popular comic book stories into her senior school photos with a photo of herself carrying Captain America’s shield. She has also met actor Tom Holland, who plays her favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man.

Unfortunately, sometime after that meeting, Kaylynn was diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer and needs to have surgery in March in order to have a chance at saving her life. While she battles this terrible disease, Madison felt that she could use some encouragement from someone extra special before she has to undergo surgery, according to Comic Book.

So she made an appeal over the social media site in an attempt to get a special message for her friend from Holland. Fortunately for her, Zendaya, who plays one of the female leads in the Spider-Man films, spotted it, and assured Madison she is totally on top of it.

And it appears that both Zendaya and Holland came through for Kaylynn. On Monday, Madison took to her original post to update everyone on the situation.

“Kaylynn got the video! Thank you so much for all of the support!!”

Aside from what was no doubt the most encouraging and appreciated message for Kaylynn, others took to Madison’s tweet in droves to wish her luck and a speedy recovery. They also praised Holland for stepping up for her with the message she so desperately needs at this difficult time, as well as Zendaya for making sure he got the message.

Holland and Zendaya will be returning to the big screen together in Spider-Man: Far From Home later this year after the April release of Avengers: Endgame. Given her Marvel fandom, Kaylynn is likely looking forward to watching Captain Marvel as well once it’s released later this week before the second part of Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 26.

While Holland takes on the titular role of Peter Parker, A.K.A. Spider-Man himself, the end of the previous film, Spider-Man: Homecoming confirmed that Zendaya is the latest incarnation of Mary Jane Watson, just under the name of Michelle Jones.