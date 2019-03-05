Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Are In A Good Place After Vow Of Sobriety

Lala took a break from Randall during last week's 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are doing great as the Vanderpump Rules star maintains her sobriety.

According to a Radar Online report on March 4, the reality star and actress, who is currently four months sober, blamed her 2018 breakup from the movie producer on alcohol and is now dedicated to staying clean as they prepare for their upcoming wedding.

“She is still counting her days to herself and to her sober group. She just doesn’t need to share that with the world anymore,” the outlet explained, denying recent rumors suggesting she relapsed.

During last Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent told her co-star she was taking a break from Emmett because she found that he had drank after they made a vow of sobriety to one another. As fans will recall, Kent stayed sober during a girls wine trip with her co-stars but returned to find that her fiancé hadn’t done the same while in Los Angeles without her.

While Kent is currently sober, the Radar Online source said that she continues to face ups and downs as attempts to cope with the 2018 passing of her father, Kent Burningham. That said, her relationship with Emmett is going strong and in a “really good place.

“She does not want to mess it up. She is in love with him. Whenever she feels like she is slipping, Randall reminds her of how out of control and crazy she gets when she is drinking,” the insider revealed. “He doesn’t want to see her like that, and neither does anyone else. The cast are all really proud of her.”

Kent and Emmett have been together since early 2016 and have been engaged since September of last year. However, while Kent did become engaged during filming on Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, fans won’t be seeing the moment play out on the show. After all, Emmett has never appeared on the series and isn’t planning to be featured at all in the future.

Although Kent and Emmett’s wedding won’t be featured on the show either, fans can expect to see Kent go through some of the planning process on the show with the rest of the cast.

Emmett doesn’t appear on Vanderpump Rules but he does have a good relationship with Kent’s co-stars.

To see more of Emmett and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.