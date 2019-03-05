Zendaya Brings Capsule Collection With Tommy Hilfiger To Nordstrom

Zendaya fans everywhere can now look like the actress and style influencer as her latest collection in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger is now available at Nordstrom stores worldwide.

It was announced in 2018 that the Spiderman star was adding fashion designer to her resume with her own line under the Hilfiger brand. Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya debuted for the first time at Paris Fashion Week, per People. The runway show featured all black models, including Beverly Peele, Beverly Johnson, Winnie Harlow, Veronica Webb, Chrystele St. Louis Augustin, and Debra Shaw. The show ended with legendary model Grace Jones, 70, who strutted her infamous walk down the runway. The experiential runway event was creatively controlled by Zendaya, with the approval of Hilfiger, according to Us Weekly.

“I said, ‘Do what you think is best,'” he said in the pre-show interview. “Obviously, a couple of girls have been in our family — Winnie Harlow is one — so I said make sure they are included. But they really chose.”

The collection was completely inspired by fashion influencers of the 1970s like Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger. Garments include silhouettes and feminine wrap dresses ranging from $60 to $425. The most expensive piece is the trippy-twirly printed coat, which was shown during the Paris Fashion Week collection. The line is exclusively available at Nordstrom and ranges between sizes 2-22 in most styles, according to Nordstrom’s website.

Zendaya, 22, has always been vocal about matters of race in both the entertainment and fashion industry. The Paris Fashion Week show on Saturday caused a buzz around the fashion world, as it was the first of its kind to have exclusively black models on the runway. Us Weekly reports that the runway show featured a cast of 59 black models ages 18 to 70 and had a 1,000-person crowd. Zendaya and her stylist and collaborator for the line, Law Roach, spoke to the magazine before the event and said the show was a way to celebrate black culture, inclusivity, and age diversity.

“We’re paying homage to these women who changed our legacy … and allowed for me and so many others to be here,” she said. “This is about saying we appreciate and love you.”

In addition to the importance of having inclusivity in her show, Zendaya also stressed that she wanted women of all sizes to wear her clothes, which is why the collection isn’t in the typical “straight size” of many fashion collections before her.

“Size inclusivity has been important to me always,” she said. “If women in my family can’t all wear it, I don’t want to make it.”