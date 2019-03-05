These Fan-Made Posters For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Predict Death And Will Have You Crying In A Corner

If any of these things actually happened, there may be a riot.

Fans are now less than two months away from seeing the drama, battles, and possible carnage that will come in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019. There have been all kinds of theories and speculation as to who may leave or die, but these fan-made posters are enough to require you to seek out therapy. We may not have a clue who is going to die, if anyone, but these cut right to the bone.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been trying to figure out who will come back or who is permanently dead. Of course, that only leads to the discussions of who may end up dying in Endgame and being put out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for good.

It is well known that a number of contracts are set to either expire or be completely fulfilled after the movie hits theaters next month. There is also the possibility that Marvel has figured out a way to keep guys such as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and others going strong into the future.

Should the time come, though, for those actors to move on and out of their superhero roles, would Marvel be willing to actually kill them off? That is one of the things that so many fans have wondered and a guy named @erathrim20 on Instagram decided to toy with the idea of some of our heroes no longer being with us after Endgame.

These fan-made posters are just that — fan-made. They were not created by Marvel or Disney and are not official in any capacity, but they certainly hit home hard. As you can see in this one, the hand of Thanos is entrenched in the Infinity Gauntlet and grasping the skull of Tony Stark/Iron Man with half of his mask still on.

Hold on, it gets worse.

This is probably one of the hardest to take, and that is because we have already seen Tony almost die in Infinity War. His life was spared by Thanos thanks to Doctor Strange, but the idea of Captain America biting it is just really difficult to take.

Scott Lang aka Ant-Man is another poster created by this awesome artist and fan. Next up is Thor.

Thor has on his awesome helmet, but it doesn’t really matter because he is now just a skeleton. After that poster is War Machine who made it through Thanos’ destruction of all living creatures in the universe.

Finally, there is one more fan-made poster for Avengers: Endgame, and it’s a rather intriguing one. This is the only poster featuring a character who vanished at the hands of Thanos and it is none other than Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

All of these posters don’t have any direct connection to Avengers: Endgame or even the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they were made by a fan. Still, they are incredibly well done and could be a bit of foreshadowing as to what fans may see when the movie hits theaters next month. It’s hard to take any of Earth’s mightiest heroes dying, but if one had to go, who should it be?