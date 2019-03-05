Pete Davidson Will Propose To Kate Beckinsale Soon, Friends Say

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have started dating publicly, with things reportedly going so well that Davidson might leap ahead to the next step, according to HollywoodLife. A source close to the Saturday Night Live star spoke to the news outlet.

“Pete falls hard for girls he dates and that is something that is happening with Kate. So much so that Pete’s friends are first very happy for him that he has found someone that makes him feel really great and happy.But [friends] are also concerned he might be diving into something too fast and too soon. But that is something that is in his nature to do in the first place, so they aren’t exactly surprised.”

Beckinsale is not Davidson’s first high-profile relationship. He dated Larry David’s daughter Cazzie for two years, with them breaking up in May 2018. His engagement to Ariana Grande was announced the following month via a post on the comedian’s Instagram which showed off Grande’s gigantic diamond ring. After nearly five months together, the two decided to break it off in October 2018, just weeks after the death of Grande’s former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Davidson talked about the breakup in primarily humorous terms, addressing Grande and the relationship at comedy shows and sketches on SNL. In a promo for an episode, he turned to musical guest Maggie Rogers and said, “I’m Pete. Do you want to get married?”

Grande addressed the split by posting a note to her Instagram Story, telling fans that she would be taking a break from social media to avoid “news n stuff that I’m tryna not to see rn.”

She later referenced her former fiancé in her track, “Thank U, Next”, where she apologized to Pete for “dipping,” leading some fans to believe it was she who ended the engagement. Grande has publicly expressed support for Davidson’s new relationship, with a seemingly unfazed Grande responding that the pairing was “so cute!” when asked about it by TMZ.

All signs point toward Davidson’s new romance accelerating toward engagement as well. The source claims that Davidson’s adoration of Beckinsale leads friends to believe that a proposal can’t be far off.

“It’s been a whirlwind relationship but it appears it’s leading to something more serious for Pete and popping that question is looking likely to be a reality really soon.”

Reports of Davidson and Beckinsale leaving a Golden Globes party together ignited rumors of a romance between them in January. Photos surfaced on February 1 of the pair leaving Davidson’s comedy show holding hands.

More intimate photos of the couple were captured at a New York Rangers game on March 3, as photographers caught them kissing passionately in public. Hollywood Life reported that they arrived at the game holding hands and were also spotted at restaurant Dos Caminos following an SNL taping the night before.

Beckinsale has been the target of criticism and incredulity on social media for her newfound relationship. The actress has given responses showing she’s aware of the gossip and discourse and doesn’t appear to care. A fan wrote “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” underneath a picture of Beckinsale’s mother on social media. Her response? “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”