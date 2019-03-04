Ashley Tisdale Discusses How Her New Album ‘Symptoms’ Is About Her Suffering From Anxiety And Depression

It’s been 10 years since Ashley Tisdale last put out an album. 2009’s Guilty Pleasure was released through Warner Bros while her third studio album, and first in a decade, Symptoms will be released through Big Noise, later on this year.

At the end of last year, Tisdale released a new single titled “Voices In My Head,” which has gone on to be played more than 2.1 million times on Spotify. At the beginning of this year, Ashley dropped another song, “Love Me & Let Me Go.” Tisdale has been vocal about her new music being about her suffering from anxiety and depression.

“I had an experience when it got really, really bad with my anxiety… I was just really shut down from it all,” Tisdale said, according to Bustle.

“We wrote [the album] in a way where it’s not like I’m dwelling on my feelings — it’s like each song is a symptom of anxiety and depression, but then we flip them, and the songs might not be about that.”

Ashley’s debut album Headstrong peaked at No. 5 in the U.S. while Guilty Pleasure peaked at No. 12. Her highest-charting solo single in the U.S. is “He Said She Said,” which peaked at No. 58 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tisdale is also an established actress whose acting debut started in 1997 in Smart Guy, an American sitcom. She is more known for her roles as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical.

She became a voice actress in 2007 and has done voice-overs in a lot of established shows, such as Kim Impossible, Phineas and Ferb, Family Guy, and American Dad to name a few.

In 2014, Ashley married Christopher French, a musician and producer, in 2014. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

American sitcom Young & Hungry, which first aired in 2014 on ABC Family, had Tisdale as one of the executive producers, with French composing the music. After 71 episodes and five seasons, the show came to an end. With the announcement of the show’s cancellation, a series finale movie was also set to happen but was also scrapped a couple of months later.

Tisdale’s Instagram account boasts a huge 10.9 million followers. Her feed is full of new and old photos of herself, inspirational quotes, her family, fashion, beauty, and her travels. On Twitter, Ashley is followed by over 13.1 million fans.