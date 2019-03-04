The Jonas Brothers Reveal That They Are Working On A Documentary With Amazon Studios

The Jonas Brothers are not taking this reunion thing lightly.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas have already shocked fans by releasing their new single titled “Sucker” along with a music video featuring their significant others to go with it. And while the boys say that they have already recorded a ton of new music, they’re also looking to return to the big screen once again.

According to Deadline, the trio has teamed up with Amazon Studios, Philymack, and Federal Films for a new documentary. Unfortunately for fans, there is no release date slated for the documentary but it is expected to be available for purchase on Amazon Prime once it is released. The documentary will give fans an “intimate look at their lives” and the brothers released a statement, saying how excited they are over the new project.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” the JoBros said in a statement. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, also released a statement on the upcoming documentary, telling fans that Amazon is “proud” to be the exclusive home for the documentary, which will share a behind-the-scenes look as the Jonas Brothers reunite and go on tour.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the singing trio have had this epic reunion in the works for quite some time, and it won’t be just a one and done type deal. The three boys have already been making their press rounds to promote their new music, and will be appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week. They also stopped by The Elvis Duran Show last week, where they revealed that they have a lot of new music that is already finished.

Joe told listeners that they can expect the band’s new vibe to sound a lot like his band DNCE’s sound, and also said that Kevin brought a lot of heart into the songwriting process.

“It’s been incredible — his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release.”

This marks the first time in five years that the brothers have made music together and it’s safe to say that both the Jonas Brothers themselves as well as their legion of fans are excited that the boys have decided to join forces once again.