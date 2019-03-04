Tayshia Adams Hits The Skies With Colton Underwood, ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease High-Flying Overnight Date

Everybody’s buzzing about Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. Spoilers have detailed that Colton Underwood will be in Portugal for his overnight fantasy suite dates and it looks like Tayshia Adams’ outing will be featured first. The relationship between Colton and Tayshia has really taken off during the past few shows and it looks as if they’ll get their overnight date started off on a great note.

Viewers have previously watched Tayshia and Colton skydive and bungee jump together and their fantasy date will follow a similar path. A sneak peek shared by ABC reveals that the two will head up in a helicopter for part of their date and the couple shares a couple of smooches as they head up in the sky.

Underwood is heard in the clip talking about how Adams caught his eye in the early stages of filming and he was caught off-guard by what a strong connection they developed right away. During their hometown date, Colton talked about how he was falling in love with Tayshia and he reiterates that as he embraces this next date.

The Bachelor spoilers from a sneak peek posted on the show’s Twitter page tease that Colton and Tayshia will do some smooching at a lighthouse at one point and they will hit the fantasy suite in the evening. In their room Adams will surprise Underwood by wearing a football jersey with his name on the back of it and this seems to really get his motor running.

Colton's made it clear that he's waiting for love…but what if he's found it? Get ready for a Fantasy Suite that's definitely a 'first' for this show. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/c7Up49jWLO — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 4, 2019

Another Twitter preview makes it clear that Tayshia is excited for this overnight date and she’s ready to go all-in with Colton. She notes that it probably feels like a lot of pressure for Underwood to head to the fantasy suites as a virgin, but she’s apparently ready to throw caution to the wind and see where things head.

Viewers will have to watch Monday night to get a sense of how frisky things get during Colton and Tayshia’s fantasy suite date. The Bachelor spoilers suggest that the date will go well, but that things will turn upside down and implode shortly after that.

Fans have had mixed opinions when it comes to Tayshia this season. It came as a surprise to many that Colton kept her over Caelynn Miller-Keyes after the hometown dates, but the sparks do seem to be flying between Underwood and Adams.

Tune in to watch Tayshia Adams head to the fantasy suite for an overnight with Colton Underwood in Episode 9 airing on Monday night. The Bachelor spoilers tease that this will be a wild ride to the finish line and viewers will be anxious to see what Tayshia has to say about it all.