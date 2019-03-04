WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose May Not Be Leaving WWE After All

The “Lunatic Fringe” may not be going anywhere once “WrestleMania 35” passes.

A little over a month ago, WWE took matters into their own hands and revealed that Dean Ambrose would not re-sign with the company after his contract was up in April. Since that time, Ambrose has been involved in a few different angles and may even be involved in another reunion of The Shield. Now, there are rumors swirling that he won’t be leaving after WrestleMania 35 and is actually sticking around for good.

According to a report on Wrestling Observer Live, by way of Wrestling News, the feeling backstage is that Ambrose is going to re-sign with WWE. It’s not yet confirmed or anything like that, but that’s the general overall idea with Fastlane just days away.

The past couple of weeks, Ambrose has had matches with Ethan Carter III which saw the superstars trade victories. Last week, Roman Reigns returned from his Leukemia battle and along with Seth Rollins, saved Ambrose from a beat down at the hands of multiple heels.

Near the end of January, there was speculation that Ambrose was ready to leave WWE. Suddenly, the company hopped on all of their social media accounts to reveal that Ambrose (real name Jonathan Good) would be gone shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April.

It was a strange move, but the happenings of the last few episodes of Monday Night Raw may indicate a change of heart.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live says that the current backstage rumor is that Ambrose is staying with WWE. A big angle is rumored to happen on tonight’s episode of Raw which includes him and could set up a significant match at Fastlane on Sunday.

If all goes according to the speculation, The Shield will reunite once again with all three members – Ambrose, Rollins, Reigns – being on the same page. They will go up against the team of Drew McIntyre, Elias, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin, but they’re one man short.

That’s where Braun Strowman comes into the picture as he is set to team with The Shield at the pay-per-view. The idea behind that and this entire angle was the Triple Powerbomb delivered to Strowman by three of the heel superstars at Elimination Chamber.

WWE

The baby face turn for Ambrose and promise of a significant push may be what he needed to have a change of heart about leaving. A lot could be said with how the proposed tag team match goes on Sunday and the month leading up to WrestleMania.

Dean Ambrose is a huge player in WWE and if he didn’t re-sign, it would be a huge loss for the promotion. Making matters worse is that he could sign with All Elite Wrestling or another promotion, but that may not even be a discussion any longer if the rumors are true.