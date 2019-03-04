Apple’s 2019 iPhones Could Come With ‘Waterproof’ Display Tech, Developer Claims

Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup is likely about half a year away from debuting, but there have been a few rumors hinting at what consumers could expect from these upcoming devices. Not much has been said about the selling features the Cupertino, California, company might include on this year’s iPhones, but a new report suggests that the so-called “iPhone 11” could come with some interesting improvements in terms of display technology.

In a report published Monday, BGR cited developer Max Weinbach, who revealed some information on the 2019 iPhones to EverythingApplePro. According to Weinbach, Apple’s next iPhones might feature “waterproof” display technology, which means the device’s screen would be able to recognize taps and gestures even when submerged underwater. He added that the upcoming iPhone models could come with a feature called “directional precision,” which would make use of a next-generation Taptic Engine that lets users feel vibrations from different parts of the handset’s display. This could mean feeling a vibration from the upper right corner of the phone after tapping a button on that same area.

Commenting on the rumored features, BGR wrote that the “waterproof” display tech might not sound very practical to the average iPhone user. However, the publication wrote that it could occasionally be useful, given that there are some “rare” moments when a user might have to operate their iPhone while walking in the rain. As for the latter feature, BGR opined that it doesn’t sound like a true selling feature for would-be iPhone buyers, but is nonetheless a bit “intriguing.”

While one’s mileage may vary in terms of how the aforementioned features could benefit users, the 2019 iPhones are widely assumed to ship with iOS 13, which is expected to herald the arrival of Dark Mode. As explained by Cult of Mac, this is a system-wide mode that could “go beyond” the mere inversion of colors, thereby helping supported devices save power while offering a color scheme that’s less fatiguing on the average user’s eyes. However, Weinberg was cited by BGR as saying that Dark Mode might not be available until Apple rolls out its iOS 13.1 upgrade.

As Apple typically announces and releases new iPhones in September, there’s still a lot that could happen and many more rumors that could pop up before then. However, the above report and others generally point to a 2019 iPhone lineup with upgraded specifications. BGR cited TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously predicted that this year’s iPhones could come with a larger, potentially longer-lasting battery, a triple-lens camera on certain models, and bilateral wireless charging.