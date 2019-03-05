Giants CEO Larry Baer Taking Leave Of Absence After Public Fight With Wife

Last week, the San Francisco Giants president Larry Baer was caught on video having a very public altercation with his wife, Pamela, in a San Francisco park. During the argument, Baer was seen trying to pull her to the ground and attempting to rip a cellphone from her hand.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Baer’s explanation was that the fight was about a family member and that his wife had fallen off the chair because she had an injured foot, not because he had pushed or pulled her off it. He also stated that the couple had resolved the issue among themselves.

But the fallout has resulted in him deciding to take a leave of absence from his role at the Giants. The official announcement of his leave of absence was made by the team on Monday afternoon, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again. He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today,” part of their statement read.

Baer issued his own statement on Friday after the video was posted by TMZ, apologizing most profusely for what he had done to his wife and what their fight had done to the couple’s children and the Giants organization.

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer granted leave of absence following release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. https://t.co/mTwb7StGpL — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2019

Pamela issued a statement of her own shortly after the incident, saying that she and her husband were “embarrassed” that they had been caught arguing in such a public setting. She also explained that the cellphone was his and that she had taken it from him, refusing to give it back, adding that they have been arguing over a family matter.

Farhan Zaidi, the current president of baseball operations, president of business operations Mario Alioto, executive vice president and general counsel Jack Bair, executive vice president of administration Alfonso Felder, and executive vice president of communications Staci Slaughter, will be overseeing the operations at the Giants while Baer is out of the office dealing with his personal issues at home.

The Giants management has also said they will be cooperating fully with any investigations into the incident, alongside Major League Baseball.

The San Francisco Police Department has also started an investigation into the altercation, having been called to the scene at the time. They were seen interviewing witnesses in the park.