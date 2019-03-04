Luke Perry Suffered Second Stroke Before Death, Per ‘Radar’

Luke Perry tragically died on Monday morning following complications from a massive stroke. The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star’s family, friends, and fans are now mourning his passing.

According to Radar Online, Luke Perry allegedly suffered a second stroke while in the hospital, which is reported to be what caused his death. A source close to Perry tells the outlet that things were touch and go for a while, and that the family initially believed he would pull through.

“It was ultimately a second stroke that killed him. The first one is the one that you all know about. I don’t know if he ever came out of his medically induced coma. Initially when they brought him in, they thought he was going to make it. He was in an induced a coma, but his vitals were good,” the insider revealed.

“He started to deteriorate immediately after that. He wouldn’t stabilize and things continued to get worse and worse. His blood pressure would not go to normal,” the insider continued.

The source added that doctors eventually told Luke’s family that there wasn’t much that could be done about the situation, and that they needed to prepare for the worst, which they did by bringing in loved ones like close friends and family members.

Luke Perry was said to be surrounded by the most important people in his life at the time of his death. His children Sophie and Jack Perry, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, former wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom, sister Amy, and other friends were all there to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor.

Following the news of his death, Perry’s family released a statement via his rep revealing that they appreciated all of the love and support that they have been given, and that were given to Luke before his death from all over the world, and asked that people respectfully give them privacy during the difficult mourning period.

Luke became a household name by portraying the bad boy character with a heart of gold, Dylan McKay, on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ’90s, and has come to be beloved by the next generation, who watched him as loving father Fred Andrews on the CW’s hit teen drama Riverdale.

Following Luke Perry’s death, his many celebrity friends and co-stars took to social media to speak out on their heartbreak, and wish him a peaceful rest.