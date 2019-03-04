Al Roker Says He Has Shed 40 Pounds Since September Thanks To The Keto Diet

Al Roker isn’t just feeling good… he’s also looking good.

The Today Show host has been slimming down before viewers’ very eyes over the past few months and today, he let fans know that he has already shed an impressive 40 pounds, all thanks to the keto diet. On Monday’s episode of The Today Show, Roker confessed that he busted out his crockpot for the first time in years to make a sloppy Joe recipe along with his favorite keto-friendly bread, which is obviously low-carb. After that, he confessed that his diet was going extremely well.

“I’ve lost about 40 pounds,” he said of the ketogenic diet, that he started this past September.

Roker has been very vocal about the diet, which some critics have said is not safe, and even has proof to back up his health. Along with sharing his weight loss number with viewers, Roker also said that he went to the doctor and everything checked out totally fine.

“My cholesterol — just had them checked a couple of weeks ago. Everything’s good.”

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels recently dished to Women’s Health Magazine that she doesn’t think that the ketogenic diet is something that is safe for people to be doing. Not only did Michaels say that the keto diet is a bad idea, she said that she wonders why anyone in their right mind would follow it. Instead, Jillian recommends a balanced diet and limiting processed sugars and grains.

But when Roker caught wind of Michaels’ rant against the diet that he loves, he took time to clap back and come to the defense of the diet, saying that it is up to individuals to make their own educated decisions in the matter and they should do their homework but not rule out the diet.

“What works for you, works for you. There’s science on both sides that says it’s not a great idea and science that says it is a great idea,” Roker said.

“I think it’s up to people, with their doctor, with their medical professional (to make their own decision).”

Meanwhile, Roker has a lot to be celebrating career-wise as of late. Recently, the weatherman was named one of the hosts of the third hour of The Today Show, taking over for disgraced NBC star Megyn Kelly. Back in December, The Inquisitr also shared that Roker celebrated an impressive milestone in his career with the hit morning show, hitting his 40th anniversary with the network.

To honor the special day for Roker, the Today team celebrated the meteorologist’s “ALiversary” by hilariously renaming the building “Rokerfeller Plaza” for the event. Roker’s beloved son and wife also made an appearance on the show that day, singing his praises for such an amazing career.