Trump Slams New Democrat Investigation, Says: ‘I Cooperate All The Time With Everybody’

President Donald Trump slammed a broad new investigation launched by the House Judiciary Committee into his business practices and those of his family, assuring reporters that he’s ready and willing to respond to Democrats’ requests, according to a report in The Hill.

“I cooperate all the time with everybody,” Trump said, when he was asked about his willingness to comply with the investigation that was set in motion on Monday.

It was just an hour after the House Judiciary Chairman Jerrod Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced the new investigation that Trump spoke about the investigation to reporters and athletes from the North Dakota State University’s football team who were gathered in the state dining room for a celebration of the team’s NCAA Division 1 Championship Subdivision. But even as Trump joked about his affability and willingness to cooperate, he immediately pivoted to his tried and true talking points on all manner of investigations into him, his family and his associates.

“You know the beautiful thing — no collusion. It’s all a hoax,” Trump told the gathering. “[Y]ou’re going to learn about that as you grow older. It’s a political hoax. There’s no collusion. There’s no anything.”

However, the investigation appears to be all-encompassing in terms of the Trump Organization and the involvement of his associates and family members in more than just possible malfeasance during the 2016 campaign. For instance, the investigation has already requested over 80 documents relating to current and former White House figures as well as Trump’s other associates, and appears to be aimed much further afield than simply re-investigating ground that has already been covered by special counsel Robert Mueller. In what appears to be the most comprehensive investigation of Trump since the Democrats took control of the House, the committee appears to be seeking information related to public corruption, obstruction of justice, and other abuses of power, according to Rep. Nadler.

“President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms.”

Nadler added that it is a “core function” of the House Judiciary Committee to investigate “threats to the rule of law” that such alleged crimes would entail should they be proven.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Among the people from whom the committee is seeking documents are the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, former White House chief of staff Reince Preibus, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The breadth of the investigation’s scope would seem to indicate to some observers that the committee is laying the groundwork for a potential impeachment of Trump, but Nadler cautioned people to be patient.

“Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen,” he said.