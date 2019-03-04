Kristoff St. John’s Fiance Cannot Attend His Memorial For This Shocking Reason

The actor's friends and family will lay him to rest today without one notable person.

It’s been a little over a month since The Young and the Restless star, Kristoff St. John, passed away suddenly at the age of 52 shocking the world and devastating his family, loved ones, friends, co-stars, and fans. Today is his memorial service and burial, and one crucial person is unable to attend his services.

The actor left behind his daughter’s Paris with ex-wife Mia St. John and Lola with ex-wife Allana Nadal along with his fiance Kseniya Mikhaleva, a Russian model, whom he asked to marry him last September and planned to wed in the fall of 2019. Unfortunately, Mikhaleva revealed that she is unable to attend Kristoff’s memorial Monday for a shocking reason, according to a People report.

Mikhaleva wrote, “It is with deep regret and sorrow in my heart that I make this statement. For a year, I was the happiest women on Earth. That changed in a second. I still cannot believe that Kristoff is gone, so early, so unexpectedly, one month after our last meeting in Moscow. In the two years that we were together, he taught me so much – how to love and be loved, how to open the best in other people, how to help people, and simply how to be a good human being. We planned to get married; we had many plans in the future together. With him gone, I have no idea what to do.”

The pair rang in 2019 together and appeared to be incredibly happy together during their last times together, according to Kristoff’s social media posts.

Mikhaleva sent her regrets and love for Kristoff’s daughters and friends and family as well as his fans. In her statement, the model also clarified that she had not started any funds in her name since her fiance passed away. Any funds that claim to be for her are fraudulent, and she wanted to ensure that the actor’s fans are aware of that.

The grieving fiance also explained that she applied for an emergency visa so that she could attend Kristoff’s memorial and say her final goodbyes to him. Unfortunately, her request was denied, which left her even more heartbroken than before and unable to attend the late actor’s sendoff with the rest of the people who loved him.

On Monday afternoon, Kristoff will be laid to rest in Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California beside his son Julian St. John who died of suicide in November 2014. Many of those closest to the actor feel he died of a broken heart due to losing Julian, and he was never able to recover the deep wound left by that loss.

Kristoff originated the stereotype-breaking role of Neil Winters on Y&R in 1991, and Inquistr recently reported that the show plans to air a storyline for the actors and his beloved character starting in late April.