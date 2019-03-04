Brooklyn Beckham Poses With Massive Donut Cake On 20th Birthday

Birthday cakes are the best cakes!

Today, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, turned 20 years old. He has been celebrating with his family in style. And while white or chocolate cake is the traditional birthday dessert, Brooklyn’s mom thought a little bit outside of the box this year — and instead opted for a massive tower of donuts to serve the purpose.

In a photo posted to Victoria’s Instagram account, the 20-year-old is all smiles as he poses in front of a three-tiered donut cake that comes complete with candles. Each of the delectable donuts is glazed, has sprinkles on it, and looks as delicious as can be.

It comes as no shock that Victoria’s post has already earned a lot of attention from her fans, having garnered over 175,000 likes in addition to 1,700-plus comments. While some fans commented on the photo to wish Brooklyn a happy birthday, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how delicious the cake looks.

“Now that’s a real cake, donuts! Love it! Happy Birthday to your son,” one fan wrote.

“THIS IS LITERALLY MY DREAM CAKE,” another follower gushed.

“I suddenly don’t feel bad about all the desserts that have come to mind for me to make. Someone else is winning today. Happy birthday,” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, both David and Victoria took to their Instagram accounts to wish their son a happy birthday. In Victoria’s photo, Brooklyn stands up and leans against a table as he looks into the camera with a slight smile.

The 20-year-old rocks a pair of black sweatpants and plain white T-shirt, as well as a gold chain necklace. Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria, leans on his shoulder as she also looks into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She looks casual in a gray sweater with a white rose patch on the chest, and wears her short dark locks down.

“Can’t believe he is 20 today!!!!! Special day for all the Beckhams today!! X kisses @brooklynbeckham@davidbeckham x,” she wrote on the photo.

David Beckham was the first one to wish his son a happy birthday, doing so with an adorable throwback photo. In the sweet image, David appears in his full Manchester United soccer uniform as he puts his arm around a then-toddler Brooklyn. David appears to be a proud dad.

“20 years ago today this little man came into our lives… We couldn’t be prouder of the man he has grown up to become and the passion he has for everything he does… We love you Bust happy birthday big boy,” he wrote on the post before tagging all of his kids on it.

It seems like Brooklyn had a happy birthday indeed.