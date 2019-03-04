‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Returns Home Amid Rumors Of A Split From Husband David Eason

She was previously vacating in Florida with a girl friend.

Jenelle Evans is back in North Carolina after a brief visit to Florida with one of her girlfriends.

After filming scenes with an MTV crew and her friend, the Teen Mom 2 star returned to Instagram, where she confirmed she was back home by sharing a video of her backyard, which had experienced flooding.

“Everyday obstacle. Time to pump lol,” she wrote in the caption of her clip.

Although Eason wasn’t in the photo Evans shared, his 4-wheeler was seen in the background.

As fans may know, Evans and Eason prompted reports of a split last month when they both took to their social media pages and declared themselves single. On Facebook, Evans uploaded a new profile image and said she was “single af.” Meanwhile, her husband of a year and a half listed his relationship as “single” on his own page.

While reports weeks after the “single” declarations suggested Evan and Eason were back together, they haven’t yet changed their relationship statuses and when it comes to their Instagram pages, no new images of the two of them together have been shared.

Evans’ most recent image of Eason was shared on Instagram nearly one month ago and featured their one-year-old daughter, Ensley Jolie.

Last month, shortly after the divorce rumors regarding Evans and Eason were first shared, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared a report in which details about what led up to the alleged breakup.

“Jenelle was screaming at the executive that every week, her life gets worse because of the show airing and was dropping F-bombs like crazy at the producers, Kristen, and even her mom [Barbara Evans],” the insider explained to the outlet.

“She was particularly angry at Kristen during the call,” the source added. “She told [the exec] that she doesn’t trust Kristen, and that Kristen is fake because she tries to make it seem like she’s on Jenelle’s side when really she is trying to hurt Jenelle’s marriage.”

According to the report, Evans blamed her producers for causing tension between herself and Eason, who was fired by MTV over a year ago after going on a rant against the LGBTQ community on his now-deleted Twitter page.

Although Evans’ husband was fired, she continued to film and apparently, he hasn’t been too happy about her ongoing role on the series.

To see more of Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.