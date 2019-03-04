Julianne Hough Shares First Photo Of New ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges

Julianne Hough shared a photo on her Instagram page of her and her new co-workers as they gear up for the 14th season of America’s Got Talent.

It was announced in February that the former Dancing with the Stars competitor would be one of the talent show’s newest judges. Award-winning actress, author, producer, director, and star of the upcoming TV drama L.A.’s Finest, Gabrielle Union will also be another fresh face to the panel, according to Deadline. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will also make a debut on the show, replacing Tyra Banks as host. While Union and Hough’s entrances replace Heidi Klum and Mel B, AGT veteran Howie Mandel and the show’s creator, Simon Cowell, will return as judges this season.

The photo shows the new crew smiling for the camera as Cowell and Crews circle the judges’ table. In her post, Hough reveals the photo took place on her “first day on the job,” and that she is excited about her “new chapter” as one of the show’s judges. The photo was shared with Hough’s 4.5 million followers and received more than 23,000 likes and more than 100 comments from fans supporting the actress, singer, and dancer.

“So excited for this panel,” one follower exclaimed.

“Cheering you SO hard! You’re going to make the best judge,” another follower wrote, followed by a handclap emoji.

AGT won’t be Hough’s first time as a judge on a competition show. She returned to DWTS as a judge for Seasons 19-24 alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. The show was what elevated the Salt Lake City, Utah, native to superstardom when she first appeared in 2007. The show earned Hough two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Best Choreography in 2007 and 2009 before finally taking one home in 2015, which she shares with her brother, Derek.

NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Meredith Ahr announced that Hough and Union would be AGT’s newest judges via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. In the statement, Ahr stated the decision for the two women to join Cowell and Mandel is the best way to bring in “the next evolution” of the longstanding show.

“Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines,” she lauded. “I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent will premiere this summer.