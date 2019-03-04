Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Curvaceous Backside In Dangerously Short Booty Shorts On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is known for turning up the heat on and off the runway, and certainly sent pulses racing with her most recent sexy Instagram post — one that sent her 13.2 million followers wild.

While there was no geotag included in the model’s most recent upload on Monday, March 4, it is safe to assume that the sultry shot was taken in Brazil, a locale that Candice had traveled to in order to celebrate Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, per The Daily Mail. The 30-year-old stunner pressed up against a light pink wall for the photo, making her curvaceous backside the focus of the steamy shot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel left very little to the imagination in a skimpy open-back top that was held up by two delicate ties, one at the back of her neck and the other in the small of her back. Candice’s barely-there top was paired with tiny cutoff denim shorts that barely went past her upper thigh and perfectly hugged her curvy booty. The high-waisted style accentuated her tiny midsection and long, toned legs.

The model’s typical blonde locks were hidden under a black wig cut into a short bob, and she rocked a glamorous full face of makeup that consisted of a thick winged eyeliner and shimmering silver eye shadow. She flashed an amorous glance at the camera as she looked over her shoulder, lending the image a playful look.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty were far from shy about showing their love for Candice’s most recent Instagram post, one which has racked up nearly 85,000 likes after just one hour of having been posted. Hundreds also flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“Queen!” wrote one of Candice’s millions of followers, while another said the shot was “iconic.”

“A walking dream. Flawless,” gushed a third fan.

The snap was only the most recent of a series of shots the model shared from her much deserved vacation. Earlier today, Candice showed off her flawless physique in a cheeky cheetah-print bikini from her own Tropic of C swimwear line while she got some sun in Salvador, Bahia. The snap certainly went over well with her fans, who had awarded it more than 145,000 likes in a matter of hours.

The animal-print ensemble is one of a number of pieces from her line’s spring collection, Wild Orchid, which she frequently models on various social media accounts.