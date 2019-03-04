Kourtney Kardashian Goes Completely Naked On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is going completely naked on social media in order to promote her new business venture, called Poosh.

On Monday, March 4, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself nude in her home, and leaving very little to the imagination.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sitting fully naked on her bathroom counter. She has a white towel wrapped around her head to hide her dark hair, and has a cup of tea and her pink Apple laptop covering her bare chest.

Kourtney crosses her legs, as she flaunts her bosom, flat tummy, and lean legs in the photo. Sitting next to the mother-of-three is a tea pot, and a saucer for her cup. Kardashian sports a full face of makeup in the photograph, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Next to her sits a black shelf that contains white towels and other toiletries all placed in the perfect position.

The photograph seems to be a way to promote Kardashian’s new business, Poosh. However, Kourtney has yet to reveal what the business is. The website and the social media accounts for Poosh don’t offer any hints, except for the slogan, “This isn’t a monologue, it’s a dialogue.”

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian is passionate about home decor, fitness, and a healthy, happy lifestyle Poosh could combine the things she loves into a lifestyle website and/or products all tailor made by Kourtney.

Kourtney seems to be starting a new business, and she may have a new boyfriend to go with it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian has allegedly been spending a lot of time with Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kourtney and Travis’ friendship has turned romantic, and that they’ve even been having secret sleepovers with one another.

“Every since Kourt has been single, they’ve gotten closer and closer – to the point where he sneakily stays at her place now. Their friendship is definitely turning romantic, which has taken her by surprise,” an insider told the outlet.

Kardashian and Barker have been linked together several times in the past, and Travis’ former wife, Shana Moakler, has even spoken out about, claiming she has no idea if Travis and Kourtney are an item, but that she wants the father of her children to be happy.

Kourtney Kardashian has yet to speak out on the romance rumors, or reveal the idea behind Poosh.