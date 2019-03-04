‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Prompts Rumors She’s Leaving The Show With Social Media Post

A shocking new social media post from a new The Young and the Restless actress has fans wondering if she’s leaving the show sometime soon.

Earlier today, Alice Hunter, who portrays Kerry Johnson, posted a lovely picture of herself with co-stars Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) and Gina Tognoni (Phyllis Summers) on her Twitter.

She captioned the tweet, “My mentors. My friends. This journey has been indescribable. #YR.”

One fan immediately responded by asking, “‘Has been’? Are you leaving?”

Another asked, “Hi Alice, Peter, and Gina are super talents. Was the party on Friday and wrap event for you on Y&R?”

While Hunter hasn’t replied to the questions, other fans chimed in to let the actress know how much they enjoy her work on the show.

One said, “Love you 3. I hope the journey continues for a long time!”

So far there is no word that Hunter plans to exit the show anytime soon. Right now, in Genoa City, Kerry is embroiled in a romance with Jack, and while the two have had a few false starts, things seem to be going smoothly for them. Kerry arrived on the scene to replace Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) as the head chemist at Jabot. Ashley left with all of her Jabot patents to start rival a cosmetics group brand My Beauty, and the company quickly hired Kerry, who swooped in and saved the day with some new product formulations. Kerry promptly became one of Jabot’s top three women along with Phyllis and Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

INTERVIEW: @itsalicehunter talks about what drew her to the role of @YandR_CBS's Kerry — and what to do when "everything in the world seems out of control" https://t.co/gJSYFDeECc #YR pic.twitter.com/b7vQpWg7Kc — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) February 28, 2019

In a recent interview with Soap Central, Hunter gave some insight into her time on the show. She compared her character’s life with her own.

Hunter said, “It’s a balance. And it’s also true to life. I have so many friends right now, a really good group of core friends, who are so talented, so, so smart, and so about their business, and we have the most fun together. They’re silly, and we can talk about anything. And that’s just the reality of women, as it has always been.”

Inquisitr recently reported that Eileen Davidson will appear as Ashley in Genoa City later this month, but it does not look like Ashley will be back in town for good, so she likely won’t want her old job back at Jabot.

As far as the storyline right now, Kerry still appears to be integral to Jabot as well as Jack. However, Jack wants Kerry to spy on Phyllis for him, which could mean some trouble is on the horizon for Kerry if she ends up betraying Phyllis to help Jack and his brother Billy (Jason Thompson) take back the CEO position for the Abbott family.