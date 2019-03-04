People Are Hilariously Offended At The Idea Of A Nirvana Reunion With Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger As Frontman

Some people would love this and others dread the slightest possibility.

On April 5, 1994, the death of Kurt Cobain rocked the entire world as one of the icons of music was gone. With his death, the iconic and beloved Nirvana officially came to an end, but their music will live on forever. Some people think they should never be reformed, but there are others who believe a reunion is in order and that Chad Kroeger should be the new frontman.

Yes, the lead singer of Nickelback is who some people want to see as the new head of Nirvana. As a matter of fact, they have started a campaign to see this reunion happen, and they’re actually hoping for it to become a reality this summer.

An event put together on Facebook is hoping for the concert to happen on June 1, and it is called “Nirvana Reunion With Chad Kroeger From Nickelback On Vocals.” While there are many people who would love to see Nirvana live again, they are actually not in favor of it happening this way.

People around the world know that Kroeger is a talented musician, but the band is one of the most ridiculed ever. They deal with constant memes, insults, and so much more being thrown their way online and even in person.

Due to that reason along with the love and respect held for Nirvana, people are actually overly offended by the mere idea of it. With that, it’s bringing about some of the most hilarious reactions ever.

Oh gawd no!! Kurt would roll over in his grave!! Definitely not the right guy for the gig!!! https://t.co/VEXXryt0oK — Justin Sixx (@Justin__Sixx) March 4, 2019

In the Facebook group, there are some incredibly hilarious comments from those who have stumbled across it.

“I hate this so, so much…”

“This is f*ckin offensive af. This will literally be the worst thing to ever happen to music since this f*cker created Nickelback. This needs to be stopped before something beautiful gets f*ckin ruined.”

“This is the single worst idea I’ve ever heard in my entire life. That is all…”

Some monster has created a campaign to reunite Nirvana by using Chad kroeger from Nickleback as the new singer and it’s someone gaining followers ???? #nickleback #Nirvana #chadkroeger #musicnews pic.twitter.com/qJtqAK2jSD — Music Plug (@MusicPlugApp) March 3, 2019

Some people feel as if this concert should happen for just the memes that will be created from it. Others want absolutely nothing to do with it and feel their life is worse for having even accidentally seen the suggested reunion.

Billboard points out that the proposed venue for this Nirvana reunion is the Nirvana Hair & Beauty Bar in Manchester, England. It’s highly unlikely that this is ever going to happen, and having it at a beauty bar makes it even less likely.

Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Krist Novoselic may one day put together something that would honor the memory of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana. Then again, they may feel as if anything more than their past hits died along with Cobain once he left this earth.

It’s just hard to think that even if a Nirvana reunion of some sort came to be, that it would include Chad Kroeger of Nickelback. That’s not to cast any doubt on his talent, but the backlash alone would be enough to tarnish everyone’s legacy.