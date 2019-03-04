Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo Of Herself Holding A Cabbage Patch Doll As A Child

Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo to Instagram, one of herself as a child.

The 38-year-old reality star showed off an old picture of herself in a car with a burgundy interior. A 5-year-old Kim is holding a Cabbage Patch doll, and is smiling straight at the camera. The throwback photo was shared with Kardashian’s 129 million followers, and quickly received 1 million likes and more than 6,000 comments.

“Omg this is Saint,” one commenter wrote, noting the similarities between Kardashian and her two-year-old son.

“I see where her children get those big beautiful eyes!” another Instagram fan chimed in.

The KKW Beauty creator’s photo also shows that she has been a makeup lover since she was very young, something which many of her followers noticed. According to The Daily Mail, one follower even pointed out that the soon-to-be mogul is wearing lipstick and mascara in her childhood photo.

The beauty influencer has kept her feed family-friendly as more information swirls about regarding her family, namely a bit of drama involving Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Both sisters have been in the news over the past week as regards the fidelity of their respective partners, and fathers to their children — Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott. Though Kim has “clapped back” against Woods in Khloe’s defense, she has only recently posted photos of the next generation of the reality TV family. In a previous photo, Kardashian shows the younger tribe — Stormi Webster, 1; Chicago West, 1; Saint, 2; and True Thompson, 10 months — with the caption “squad.” She has also posted a black-and-white photo of herself and her daughter, North West.

Kardashian’s trip down memory lane comes soon after reports that her husband, Kanye West, is “team Khloe.” Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account to confirm she will be moving on — to focus on her “real family” and her baby girl. A source told People that West is very protective over his sister-in-law.

“Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all,” the source said. “So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it’s fine by him. He wasn’t close to them in the first place.”

The mom of four also recently took a break from her own family’s drama to focus on YouTube. The star posted a screenshot from Facebook — of a woman begging parents to monitor their children’s activity on the video-sharing website — after the recent “Momo Challenge” sparked controversy in February.