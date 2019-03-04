Miley Cyrus Remembers ‘The Voice’ Star Janice Freeman In Latest Instagram Posts

On Sunday, it was reported that The Voice alum Janice Freeman died after suffering from a blood clot at the age of 33. The singer, who had a history of health issues, appeared on Season 13 of the NBC series and joined coach Miley Cyrus’ team, where she remained until being eliminated in the Top 11. Cyrus and Freeman grew very close on their journey on the show and kept in touch afterward. The pop star is mourning the loss of her dear friend this week, according to E! News.

A statement explained that Freeman complained to her husband on Saturday afternoon that she was having trouble breathing. Her husband called 911 and performed CPR until the paramedics arrive. Freeman was then rushed to the hospital, where she passed away due to a blood clot in her lungs at 5:30 p.m. PST.

The singer’s death came as a shock to The Voice community, although fans did know that Freeman battled cervical cancer and meningitis and was living with lupus.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos and videos of Freeman, along with an emotional tribute. Her first post was a photo from one of her performances with Freeman on the show in 2017. Cyrus and Freeman danced beside each other on the red stage wearing matching cheetah print outfits.

“I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere…but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated,” Cyrus began in her post. “I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence.”

She continued on to praise Freeman for her selflessness and bravery.

“The way you found the good in everything, you are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy,” the singer added.

Cyrus also noted that Freeman became somewhat of a coach to her as well, teaching her how to “love and persevere.”

“I will never forget you or stop loving you,” Cyrus concluded.

The pop star’s second post was a video of Freeman’s emotional goodbye on The Voice, where she told Cyrus that the coach was the best thing to come into her life. Cyrus burst into tears at the elimination and promised Freeman she would always be a friend.

On her Instagram Story, Cyrus shared several videos of Freeman performing and encouraged viewers to “name a better singer,” according to Us Weekly.