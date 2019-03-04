Lily Allen Says She Won’t Be A Woman Who Stays Silent

Lily Allen has always used social media as a way of expressing her thoughts, and today wasn’t any different. The “URL Badman” singer shared a post on her Twitter account to promote her Sunday Times best-selling book, My Thoughts Exactly.

The post was a video that contained text expressing that she is a woman that refuses to stay silent.

“I don’t want to be silent. Women have been silent for a millennia. And I’m not going to be a part of that,” the “Smile” hitmaker posted.

“I want to speak up and if that means I sometimes get it wrong, then I should be able to correct myself, apologise, move on, and still carry on speaking up…”

Allen has over 5.5 million Twitter followers who get to see her opinions on their timeline all the time.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The autobiographical album discussed the topics of divorce, being a mom, falling in love again, and being lonely. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

To support No Shame, Allen went on a world tour. It visited North America, Europe, and Oceania. Due to illness, she had to cancel three shows in America.

Lily burst onto the music scene in 2006 when she released her debut album, Alright, Still, which gave her a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album in 2008. She picked up four BRIT Award nominations that era, including British Album of the Year but lost to Arctic Monkeys. Her BRIT win came in 2010 for her second album, It’s Not Me, It’s You, which topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, and Canada. She won British Female Solo Artist beating out Leona Lewis and Florence + The Machine. In total, Allen has been nominated for nine BRITs.

She has collaborated with a lot of established names — Mark Ronson, Pink, Professor Green, Common, and T-Pain. Recently, Lily teamed up with London producer and DJ Shy FX on the song “Roll The Dice.” FX last week released a song with model Cara Delevingne — “Rudeboy Lovesong” which also features Sweetie Irie. These tracks will be taken from his Raggamuffin Soundtape project.

Lily’s Instagram page recently hit the 1 million followers milestone. On her account, she posts various photos of her fashion looks, behind the scenes photos on tour, and videos of her doing her makeup each night.