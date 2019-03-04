‘Riverdale’ Set Shut Down After Luke Perry Death, Per ‘TMZ’

The set of the CW series Riverdale was shut down after learning of the tragic death of Luke Perry, reported TMZ. The outlet spoke to a source close to the production who revealed the news.

“Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time,” said a statement posted on Riverdale’s official Instagram page.

Perry played Fred Jones, the character of Archie’s father, on the CW series.

Perry passed Monday, March 4, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, reported TMZ. His representative said in a statement to the outlet that the actor “was surrounded by children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

TMZ reported that Perry was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke at his home. He was “responsive and talking,” paramedics said to the outlet, but his condition did not remain that hopeful upon his hospitalization.

On the day he was hospitalized, it was announced that there would be a reboot of the iconic ’90s television hit that made Perry a superstar, Beverly Hills, 90210. People Magazine reported on February 27 that there were plans for a six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit to air this summer. The show’s original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering had already signed on for the reboot. Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry had not signed on to reprise their characters at the time of the announcement.

Several of Perry’s former 90210 co-stars took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences at the loss of their longtime friend.

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on 90210 said on Twitter that he would hold onto the “loving memories” of their friendship. Christine Elise, who played Emily Valentine, also noted that she had “the heaviest of hearts.”

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy — Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) March 4, 2019

The Riverdale Writers Room also expressed their sadness on the social media sharing site by stating “you will be missed” of Perry.

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry made a splash as the broody Dylan McKay on the Fox megahit series but reportedly never felt quite comfortable being the teen idol he would eventually morph into.

In 1991, The Chicago Tribune reported that Perry ironically said of being known as a heartthrob, “I realize what my job is about. They didn’t hire me to get fan mail. They hired me to act.”