48-Year-Old Tamron Hall Announces She’s Pregnant With First Child: Says She’s ‘Blessed And Grateful’

Former Today Show host Tamron Hall has a lot to celebrate these days!

Today, the 48-year-old shocked fans by announcing that she is pregnant with her first child. And she isn’t just a couple of weeks along either; Hall is already 32 weeks pregnant and wanted to wait to announce the great news to fans until she and her doctors felt that it was okay. Along with a series of photos, Hall tells her Instagram followers that she’s been wanting to share the news for months now, and now she’s finally at a safe place to do so.

“So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”

“We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too,” she continued. “More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.”

And along with the sweet caption, Hall also shared three photos from her pregnancy journey so far. In the first image, Tamron poses in front of a staircase as she rocks a tight white dress that perfectly shows off her growing baby bump. Hall is glowing and sports a mega-watt smile for the camera while also rocking a pair of big, gold hoop earrings.

.@TamronHall added, "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! https://t.co/f20DPJXi4I pic.twitter.com/oeolYOXIt6 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 4, 2019

The next photo in the set shows Hall and her husband, Steven, doing a toast on the back of a boat. It is unclear where they are at in the image, but both parties appear to be incredibly happy. And the last photo in the deck shows another solo shot of Hall, this time posing in front of a pool.

The 48-year-old looks amazing in a white-and-blue-striped swimsuit while she cradles her baby bump. Tamron definitely looks chic in an oversized pair of sunglasses as well as another big smile on her face. In just a short time of the post going live, Hall’s photo has already earned her a ton of attention with over 86,000 likes in addition to 10,000 comments and growing by the second.

Some fans commented on the image to let Tamron know how amazing she looks while she’s pregnant and countless others wished her the best in her upcoming journey through motherhood.

“Omg!!!! You are so blessed!!!! Congratulations,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations Tamron on your pregnancy I wish you the best,” another commented.