Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Caught Kissing Amid Rumors Claiming They Are Married

Did they tie the knot?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were recently caught kissing one another.

On March 4, Hollywood Life shared a video in which Stefani was seen greeting her boyfriend of over three years with a kiss as he got off his plane at the airport.

Gwen Stefani greeted Blake Shelton at the airport with a huge kiss after he deplaned from his private jet.

“Somebody is here; somebody is coming,” Stefani teased as one of her three sons was seen running toward the country singer.

After Shelton’s arrival, the group shared a big hug and a kiss.

In another report shared by Celebrity Insider on March 3, it was revealed that rumors continue to swirl in regards to a “secret marriage.” As fans of the couple well know, Shelton and Stefani began facing rumors of a secret wedding and secret pregnancies nearly immediately after they first went public with their relationship in November of 2015.

At the time of the couple’s first outing, both Shelton and Stefani were fresh off splits from their former spouses — Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively — and were also starring alongside one another on The Voice.

Although there have been plenty of rumors regarding secret nuptials, Shelton and Stefani haven’t tied the knot quite yet. Instead, they continue to enjoy the dating phase of their relationship as they juggle their busy lives between her home in Los Angeles and his place in Oklahoma.

Earlier this year — as Shelton filmed the audition episodes for the latest season of The Voice, a season which features Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend — a source told Us Weekly magazine that he and Stefani were “going to be announcing their engagement very soon.”

Months prior, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stefani admitted, after tons of prying, that she actually thinks about marrying Shelton “all the time.” However, because of her messy split from Rossdale, which played out publicly in 2015, she’s been trying to take things extremely slow in an effort to keep her three sons — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5 — protected.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” the source said, “but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

While Stefani and Shelton are taking things slow, their love for one another is evident in their many social media posts.

Shelton can be seen on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.