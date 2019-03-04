Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Luke Perry

Ian Ziering, Molly Ringwald, Joss Whedon, and more celebrities pay tribute to the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' star after his shocking death at age 52.

The death of Luke Perry has shocked Hollywood — and the world. The popular Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Riverdale star died on Monday morning after suffering a massive stroke at his California home late last week, according to TMZ. Luke Perry was just 52 years old, and was surrounded by his family and close friends when he died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank on March 4.

A rep for Luke Perry told TMZ that doctors had sedated the actor in the hopes of giving his brain a chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke, but the damage was too extensive.

Luke Perry became a household name when he starred as bad boy Dylan McKay on the 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Most recently he starred as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on The CW hit Riverdale. Luke Perry also recently filmed a role as Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded movie about the Manson Family murders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie role will be Perry’s last.

With a Hollywood career that spanned over 30 years, Luke Perry made many friends in the business. Reaction to his death was swift after the sad news was announced.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering posted a photo of himself and Luke Perry with a heartbreaking caption about their 30-year friendship.

Molly Ringwald — who plays Perry’s character’s ex-wife, Mary Andrews, on Riverdale— wrote that her heart is broken, and that she will miss her Riverdale co-star.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Screenwriter Joss Whedon, who first worked with Luke Perry on the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, said when he first met the actor, he knew that they would always get along.

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

In addition, many stars — including The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik and Star Trek legend William Shatner — took to social media to post reactions to Luke Perry’s shocking death. The Voice host Carson Daly tweeted a link to an article about Luke Perry’s death with the caption, “IN SHOCK. DEAR GOD.”

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. ???? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was also remembered by actors Seth Green and Jon Cryer. Green described the late star as “an awesome example of how to stay decent” in the crazy world of Hollywood. Cryer noted that Perry was a character actor “in the body of a heartthrob.”

WWE star Zack Ryder said that he always wanted to be as cool as Perry’s 90210 character Dylan McKay, and even revealed that he almost adopted Perry’s character’s surname as his wrestling name.

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob. Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019