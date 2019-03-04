When Will ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 14 Premiere?

Vicki Gunvalson shared big news on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars are currently in production on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and on Instagram this past weekend, the longtime reality star revealed when the new season would begin airing on Bravo TV.

While the network has not yet officially announced a premiere date for the new season, Gunvalson revealed the episodes will premiere sometime in “July or August.”

After sharing a photo of herself and boyfriend Steve Lodge enjoying a “date night” on Instagram, Gunvalson was asked when fans could expect to see the cast return for Season 14 and didn’t hesitate to offer up an update.

Gunvalson’s fans likely posed the question about the upcoming premiere date because Gunvalson included the “Season 14” hash tag in the caption of her photo and told her online audience she and Lodge were “filming.”

Gunvalson was also asked if she and her co-stars were nearing the end of production and in response, she said she and the ladies had recently began filming.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have likely heard, Gunvalson got a late start to production because she was in The Bahamas with Steve Lodge when filming began and was also reportedly involved in a dispute over the role she would have on Season 14.

Last week, after multiple reports claimed Gunvalson had been demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, a report from Radar Online suggested she had become a diva behind-the-scenes.

She’s a “complete nightmare,” an insider claimed.

According to the report, Gunvalson returned to filming after her demotion after what has been described as a “big time pay cut” following 13 seasons of maintaining a full-time position.

“Vicki has been a total pain in the a** during the first few filming sessions that she has been back on set,” a source close to the production said. “She is throwing temper tantrums and starting fights because she is terrified of getting booted from the show. She knows that she has to bring the drama and she’s been doing just that.”

“They are all non-organic fights and she is taking each one to a whole new level. It is so obvious to everyone what she is trying to do. She plans to whoop it up like never before,” the source added.

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter will also be seen on Season 14.