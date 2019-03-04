Luke Perry Dead, ‘90210’ Star Passed Away Following Massive Stroke

One of the true icons of the '90s is gone.

Actor Luke Perry is dead. According to TMZ, he passed away today at age 52. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he suffered a massive stroke last week.

Fans are in true mourning on Monday after hearing word that Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry has died. After news broke that the actor had suffered a stroke last week, the world was in shock. Fans and loved ones from around the globe waited on a follow-up on the actor’s condition, but very little was being reported.

On the morning of Monday, March 4, 2019, it was officially revealed that Perry had died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. Fans, friends, and family of the star had hoped that he would be alright, and that he would be able to recover from the stroke. However, after having been placed in a medically induced coma, Perry unfortunately was unable to be revived.

Doctors said that they sedated him with the hope that his brain would be able to relax a bit and somehow recover. It appears as if the stroke was so massive — and did so much damage — that there was no possible way for him to come back from it. The incident eventually took his life.

The news of Luke Perry’s passing comes less than a week after the news that Fox would bring forth a revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, as reported by The Inquisitr. Not only did the series get the green light for a six-episode arc this summer, but almost all of the original cast was slated to return.

Perry was scheduled to be a rather regular guest star, with cameo appearances here and there.

While almost all of the original cast of the series was set on returning for the new 90210, Perry and Shannen Doherty had not formally agreed to be a part of it. That’s not to say that they wouldn’t end up joining their former cast mates, but rather that they had not signed any commitments as yet.

Perry has been starring as the father to Archie Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale, and those commitments kept him from working on the planned 90210 full-time. Doherty has been battling breast cancer for some time, and it is not yet confirmed if she will appear on the show at all.

The veteran actor has been working since 1982, but it was his role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 that really saw him break out in Hollywood. Since that time, he has been in movies and on TV shows, constantly working with that same smile that made him so famous in the ’90s.

2019 is continuing to be quite difficult in terms of celebrities having passed away, but Luke Perry is hitting the 40-somethings very hard. They grew up watching him and his friends every single week as they worked through their troubles in Beverly Hills — and now he’s gone, at the young age of 52.