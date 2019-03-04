Taylor Swift Spotted In The Studio Amid ‘TS7’ Album Rumors

The buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated seventh studio album got even louder this weekend after the pop star was spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles, E! News reported.

The Grammy winner was photographed around L.A. looking incredibly casual wearing a baby blue sweatshirt, jeans and a Gucci belt bag tied around her waist, and had her Apple AirPods in as she made her way around the city.

Naturally, Swifties flocked to social media to express their joy over the news and their hope that they are one more day closer to their favorite singer’s next masterpiece.

“Taylor is back in the recording studio!! that means TS7 is coming guys!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Others had even more questions about the supposed clues it has been rumored the pop star has been leaving on her own social media accounts.

“If TS7 is not finished what did the palm trees stand for? @taylorswift13 EXPLAIN TO US,” a second Twitter user asked.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Taylor Swift’s millions of sleuthy fans have been on high alert for clues that give some kind of insight to the themes or release date of her highly anticipated new album. Many believe the singer’s latest set of Instagram photos are some sort of countdown to the TS7 album drop.

One post shared on to Taylor’s Instagram account on February 24 contained a heavily edited photo with seven palm trees, while the next post shared captured the singer sitting on the sixth step of an ornate staircase. A third followup photo of Taylor was taken through five holes in a picket fence. Swifties quickly theorized that descending numbers were a hint at a surprise release date, however there has not been another post uploaded that signaled the remaining numbers — though Taylor did share an adorable photo of her cat Olivia Benson that also revealed to fans that she had been taking note of their theories.

Meanwhile, other fans have noticed the appearance of hearts not only in a number of recent social media posts from the star, but also on the baby blue sweater she wore to the recording studio this past weekend. This has led to new speculation that hearts may add to the theme of the Reputation singer’s next album.

And as fans anxiously await new music to celebrate, many will be happy to hear that they will have another reason to gush over their favorite singer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor will be honored at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards with the coveted Tour of the Year award.