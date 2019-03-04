‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: The Real Reason Victor Got Banned From Nikki’s Trial

It’s not too surprising that on The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman lashed out against Christine — which led to the judge banning him from Nikki and Victoria’s trial. However, Victor actor — Eric Braeden — recently revealed the shocking truth behind the storyline move.

Now that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) are finally on trial for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, fans feel cheated that Victor got ousted before the opening statements were concluded.

One fan tweeted, “So Nikki and Victoria are on trial on #YR, and Victor is nowhere to be seen. Is this more of the fired regime’s crap @EBraeden? Really is ridiculous and so not the real.”

Braeden replied simply, “yes and yes!!!”

“Oh! Now, it makes sense. I look forward to the future episodes. I am very glad to hear this. YAY! I won’t have to skip through the b.s. anymore,” replied another fan.

For fans who desperately want a version of Y&R other than Young’s, the wait seems nearly interminable — especially considering that Young announced he’d left the show some time ago. While he’s still listed on episodes as the head writer, the new head writer’s stories will start soon. However, it could take quite some time to gracefully turn things around, so viewers will have to see remnants of Young’s writing for a while yet.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Braeden spoke out about the former executive producer and head writer’s attempt to diminish Victor. Young even had Victor’s office set demolished. The good news is a new set is being created. Hopefully, Victor’s Newman Enterprises office will make an appearance shortly. According to the actor, Young diminished several of the long-time actors and their characters, including Doug Davidson’s character — Paul Williams — who disappeared from Genoa City without any explanation last fall.

For a while now, Braeden has been incredibly outspoken about the soap’s direction under Young’s leadership. The actor also played an instrumental part in getting Davidson to return to the soap. Fans who’ve missed Paul Williams will happily welcome him back to the show starting on March 25. The Inquisitr reported that Davidson revealed that Paul simply pops back up in GC with no real explanation as regards his months-long absence.

Ultimately, long-time viewers of the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama have high hopes for the coming months, when Josh Griffin’s storylines begin airing. Perhaps the next time there’s a trial, Victor won’t be ousted in the first few minutes.