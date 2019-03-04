Jennifer Lopez Hired Joanna Gaines To Design New Beach House

'TMZ' spotted Jennifer Lopez and Joanna Gaines discussing the new Malibu property with a film crew at hand.

As reported by TMZ, Joanna Gaines and Jennifer Lopez were seen discussing the creation of Lopez’s new beachfront home in Malibu.

TMZ reporters claim that Jennifer Lopez appears to have hired Joanna Gaines to help design her new Malibu home her and husband Alex Rodriguez bought February for their two-year anniversary.

In the photos, Gaines can be seen holding her son Crew as she talks with Lopez, who is pointing at the beautiful beach house in Malibu. There is also a camera crew filming the whole exchange.

TMZ believes that because of the film crew’s presence, this may be part of the upcoming show the Gaines’s have been teasing about doing on the Discovery Channel since last November.

Lopez first broke the news that Gaines would be working with her and Rodriguez to give the home a Magnolia face-lift on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

People reports that Lopez at the time lamented over the fact that Gaines doesn’t work outside of Waco, Texas, and would love to have her work on their new house, which from the sounds of things might be like a lot of work.

“We got a little fixer upper next to the water, and we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta fix this up, it’s really a house that needs work. I was like, wouldn’t it be amazing to have (Gaines) do it for us? But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco (Texas), like nothing.”

She said it was shortly after that Rodriguez surprised her with a FaceTime call with Gaines and she was on board to work on the project.

Lopez was understandably excited and found herself fangirling at the memory of that conversation. She said Gaines notified them that while she normally doesn’t do that kind of work, she’d be happy to offer her opinions and suggestions.

“I was like, ‘Yes just help me! A little bit! Like, you don’t even have to come out here, you have the baby, how’s the baby?” relates Lopez.

Well, it seems her wishes have come true and Gaines has traveled to Malibu to assist with her renovation project.

There’s no telling how this project relates to the Gaines’ upcoming show, if it even does, but it could suggest at more luxury home renovation projects, which would be a change of pace for the Magnolia brand.

In any case, it is likely a fun project for Gaines who may now have clients with deep pockets who are excited to see their new home sparkle.