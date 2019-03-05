‘Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Colton Underwood Shocks Cassie Randolph During Episode 9 Date

Monday night’s episode of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor journey is going to be a crazy one. Spoilers have suggested that something unexpected will turn everything upside down and a new sneak peek gives some fresh insight into where things may go off the rails.

Episode 9 airing on March 4 is set to feature Colton’s overnight fantasy suite dates. He has Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams, and Hannah Godwin in Portugal and ET Online shares a glimpse into an especially rocky moment of Colton and Cassie’s date.

It’s quite common for the fathers involved in the hometown dates to give The Bachelor lead their blessing for a possible engagement, even if they have some hesitations. In the case of the Randolph family, however, Cassie’s dad Matt chose not to go that route.

Viewers saw that somewhat awkward conversation between Colton and Mr. Randolph last week and The Bachelor spoilers reveal that Underwood will tell his date about it during their time together in Portugal. Clearly, Cassie is completely caught off-guard by this and is left very rattled.

Colton insists that not getting the blessing for an engagement from Cassie’s dad doesn’t discourage him at all. Underwood insists that he believes in the potential of their relationship and it doesn’t change anything in terms of how he feels about her.

Colton Underwood may have just hit a speed bump in his relationship with Cassie. #TheBachelor https://t.co/UWJXgu9Qa8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 4, 2019

However, this revelation definitely upsets Cassie. She will hesitate and admit she had no idea her father would hold back like this and she noted that she needs some time to wrap her head around it. The Bachelor spoilers also reveal that Cassie didn’t have an inkling prior to this conversation that the conversation had gone in that direction and it leaves her feeling incredibly shaken.

“And then it makes me, like, confused if he’s the right person or if we just need more time. I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused about something this big.”

If other Bachelor spoilers detailed by The Inquisitr are accurate, this isn’t the end of Cassie being rattled by her father. Spoiler king Reality Steve has teased that her father will show up in Portugal to talk to her about this before the evening portion of her date. Naturally, this conversation is said to have a major impact on what she does next.

ABC and Colton Underwood have teased Bachelor spoilers acknowledging that some first-ever twists and turns happen during this season and Monday’s episode is where the chaos starts to unfold. Can Cassie Randolph work through these concerns and stick with the process? Will Colton and Cassie end up together or is this relationship destined to fail?

Fans may well be left hanging on the edges of their seats at the end of Monday’s Bachelor episode, but answers will be coming soon.