‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Christine Twists Phyllis’ Testimony

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 4, brings a rocky testimony for Phyllis, a mistruth from Mariah, and an important call for Summer. Plus, Jack and Billy make plans to reclaim Jabot for the Abbott family.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stuck to her story, while Michael (Christian LeBlanc) continued questioning her about the video. She claimed it was an anonymous tip at GC Buzz. He mentioned the video was on the Dark Horse server, and Mariah claimed nobody from Dark Horse sent it. This statement made Michael wonder how she would know that, unless she knew who sent the video. Nick (Joshua Morrow) didn’t appreciate Michael questioning Mariah like that, but Michael told Nick he laid the groundwork for exposing the blackmail, should they need to protect his mom and sister.

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) took over at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) request, and she tied the rug in the video to Sharon’s claim that the women cleaned out Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) closet that evening. Despite the quick change in tactics, Mariah worried to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that they would both go down if the truth about the video got out.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) arrived, and reassured Nick that she’d do whatever she could. Summer (Hunter King) supported her mom — although Nick didn’t like it.

Once on the stand, Phyllis did her best to paint things as self-defense. She told the court about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) abusing Victoria. Christine forced Phyllis to demonstrate what happened that night. Ultimately, Phyllis admitted that J.T. wasn’t facing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) when Nikki hit him with the fireplace poker. However, Phyllis insisted that J.T. had terrorized Victoria. Christine said J.T. lived there, and wasn’t an intruder. Then she told Phyllis that it wasn’t self-defense — but murder.

Next, Michael questioned Phyllis. He asked her where J.T.’s body is, and then challenged her claim that they buried him in Chancellor Park. Michael also got Phyllis to admit her hatred of Victor (Eric Braeden), and he insinuated that Phyllis would like to see Victoria go to jail to keep her from reuniting with Billy (Jason Thompson). When Brittany questioned Phyllis, she revealed Phyllis and Sharon’s sordid history. When it was done, Phyllis said she had no idea that Christine would twist her words.

Billy and Jack (Peter Bergman) agreed that it was time to move to oust Phyllis from Jabot’s CEO position. Finally, Summer got the call from Nate (Brooks Darnell) — one saying that she is a match for Lola (Sasha Calle). The Inquisitr reported she’ll use that detail to make Kyle pay.