53-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Looks Flawless In Blush Pink Dress

Is there anything that Elizabeth Hurley can’t pull off?

While she is no stranger to plastering her Instagram account with stunning bikini-clad photos from her swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the actress also cleans up nicely when she’s going out and about to various events. Earlier today, the 53-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from a luncheon that she attended over the weekend.

In the first photo, Hurley looks absolutely stunning in a form-fitting blush pink dress. The outfit gives off a bit of a hippie vibe, with long sleeves that flare out at the bottom. Hurley looks absolutely flawless as she poses for the camera, wearing her long, highlighted locks down and slightly tousled as well as a fresh face of makeup. In the second photo of the series, Hurley poses with a gentleman in front of a step and repeat, and can be seen wearing the same ensemble.

The last photo in the series shows Hurley and a female friend. In this image, the two women stand together and give big smiles to the camera. So far, Hurley’s latest post has earned her a lot of accolades from her Instagram followers — attracting over 5,300 likes in addition to 80-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the images to let Hurley know how amazing she looks, while countless others simply couldn’t get over the fact that Liz just does not appear to age.

“YOU ALWAYS LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL SWEETHEART!!!!!,” one follower gushed, along with a few heart emojis.

“It’s a wonder, you don’t get older!! You looking fantastic lady,” a second Instagram fan wrote.

“You are so stunningly beautiful a proper English Rose,” another user chimed in.

Most recently, rumors have swirled about Hurley’s love life. As The Inquisitr recently shared, many various media outlets were reporting that Hurley was dating Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The rumors began when the pair were spotted at the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix, and at a cocktail party the day prior. Theroux and Hurley were seen chatting together, and also posed for a few photos.

But a source close to the alleged couple recently shot down these rumors, saying that the two are just friends — and that there is no romance brewing between the two of them. Furthermore, sources in Theroux’s camp also claimed that the rumors were untrue. It’s been suggested that the two may have just been at the event after they were paid to attend.

As fans will recall, Theroux and Aniston famously issued a statement last February announcing their split.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” a statement read. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”