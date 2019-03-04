‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Kyle’s Stunning Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 5 bring hopes of a deal for the Newman women and a stunning proposal from Kyle.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) hopes to cut a deal for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to She Knows Soaps. He cannot believe how little his clients have given him to work with and how many lies they’ve told him. Without the whole truth, Michael cannot mount a good defense. After Christine raked Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) over the coals, things don’t look very good for the Newmans.

With that in mind, he begins to talk deal for them. It takes a bit of convincing, but both Nikki and Phyllis reluctantly agree and send Michael looking for a deal from the District Attorney. Of course, at this point, Michael’s not coming for a deal from a position of power. Christine thinks she has the Newmans in her sights for jail, and it’s something she’s tried to do for years. Even though she does not have a body, Christine believes that both Nikki and Victoria are going down for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, and she is not about to give in and make any deals at this point. Of course, that could come back to haunt her shortly.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) faces a difficult decision. He’s desperate to help save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life, but unfortunately, Kyle isn’t a match for her, which means somebody else will have to be Lola’s liver donor. However, Summer (Hunter King) may hold the key to Lola’s future. Once Summer convinces Kyle she’s indeed a match for Lola, she works overtime to get as much attention as possible from him, according to Inquisitr. Kyle will do anything to save Lola’s life. Including marrying Summer.

While Summer has worked tirelessly to win back Kyle since her recent return to Genoa City, this might not be the way she’d hoped to do it. Summer is scared to undergo surgery because it carries with it real risks, but she also wants to get exactly what she wants — she is Summer Newman after all. The thing is, Summer wants Kyle head over heels for her and not just agreeing to be with her to save Lola’s life. Summer may think, though, that if she’s given a chance, she can win Kyle over, so she just might take him up on his unexpected proposal of marriage, which means things could get crazy.