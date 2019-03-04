Reality Steve Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers, Which Of Colton’s Ladies Reportedly Gets The Gig?

ABC won’t be making an official announcement about their pick for this spring’s Bachelorette lead until next week during The Bachelor finale. However, spoiler king Reality Steve says he has the scoop on which way the network is going and it will be interesting to see how fans react. He says that while things could change at the last minute, at this point, Hannah Brown is the lady who will be handing out roses.

Filming for The Bachelorette begins in just a couple of weeks and fans have gotten used to getting an announcement revealing the new lead during The Bachelor finale. There has been a lot of speculation about who would get the gig and Hannah had just recently become a potential frontrunner.

Usually, The Bachelorette comes from the final four of the previous Bachelor season. Heading into Colton’s run, many thought that Caelynn Miller-Keyes would likely be ABC’s pick. As The Inquisitr has shared, as of the “Women Tell All” filming, she seemed unsure of whether she’d be ready for it.

Some fans have been rooting for Tayshia Adams or Cassie Randolph and a lot of Bachelor fans have been hoping Hannah Godwin would be giving the opportunity. Of course, one of those ladies is supposedly with Colton and unavailable for the gig.

While Hannah B. finished outside of the final four, which is the usual pool of possibilities, fans have been increasingly buzzing about the possibility she would get chosen. On Monday morning, Reality Steve posted via Twitter that Brown is going to be The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve added that this decision could change before it’s announced, and that type of last-minute switch has happened before. However, his sense is that ABC will be sticking with the decision to feature Hannah this time around.

(SPOILER): Obviously it’s possible things can still change last minute, but I don’t expect that to happen this time. Announcement will officially be made on the ATFR next week, but I can report Hannah B. is gonna be your next “Bachelorette.” — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 4, 2019

What will fans think of this decision? The truth is that no matter who the network chooses, some people will love the pick and some will be disappointed. Hannah had an incredibly awkward one-on-one with Colton early in the season, but she’s also proven to be loved by nearly everybody on the cast and has a great sense of humor.

The Inquisitr detailed that when asked during the “Women Tell All” taping, Hannah said she’d love to have the chance to be the next Bachelorette. Of course, she can’t say anything about being chosen quite yet. Luckily, she won’t have to keep the secret for very long.

Reality Steve had recently written about how he thought Brown was emerging as a strong contender for The Bachelorette opportunity this spring and fans have been making it clear via social media they’re on-board with the idea. Will his spoilers about Hannah Brown handing out roses this spring pan out to be accurate? One way or another, everybody will find out in about another week.