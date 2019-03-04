Colton Underwood Reveals Who Deserves To Be ‘The Bachelorette,’ Says He Wishes ‘The Bachelor’ Had A Say

The ABC star has a few ideas on who should be ABC's next leading lady.

Colton Underwood’s reign as The Bachelor is almost over, but he wishes he could have a say in casting the next season of another ABC dating show. In an interview with Us Weekly, Colton gave his two cents regarding the casting process for The Bachelorette.

Producers for The Bachelor franchise typically pick a finalist from one season to be the star of the next, but Colton thinks the prior season’s lead should have a say on who goes on to find love as the next season’s ABC star.

“In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that,” Underwood told Us Weekly. “They don’t.”

Underwood went on to say that several of his top ladies have what it takes to be the next star of The Bachelorette.

“I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] or any… I don’t know, there’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

Colton Underwood’s pitch for Caelynn Miller-Keyes probably won’t go anywhere. The pageant queen already told Us Weekly that the process on Colton’s season of The Bachelor “sucked” for her, and that she tried to leave the show several times before he sent her home on his own. Still, Colton Underwood has already gone on record as saying he thinks Caelynn would be “great” as The Bachelorette, as was previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Colton Underwood also addressed Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss’ recent Twitter teases about his hopes to get Khloe Kardashian to be the next star of The Bachelorette. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star already shot the idea down, Colton noted that “the Kardashians make great television.”

With Caelynn and Khloe presumably out, the likely front-runners to be The Bachelorette include Cassie Randolph, Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, and Hannah Brown. And while Colton Underwood would probably be happy to see most of these women serve ABC’s next leading lady — save for, perhaps, Cassie Randolph — former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay thinks none of them deserve the coveted role.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay told Us Weekly that none of Colton Underwood’s ladies deserve to be The Bachelorette — because there’s “so much cattiness going on” this season.

“You don’t know who to believe, you don’t know what’s true. I don’t trust any of them!” the former Bachelorette star said.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.