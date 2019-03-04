Shannen Doherty Gives Luke Perry Update: ‘He’s Going To Be Great’

Luke Perry fans have been begging for an update on his health status since it was revealed he was hospitalized for suffering a stroke last week, and his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty, is finally giving them one.

According to People Magazine, Shannen Doherty got emotional while speaking with them about Luke Perry’s condition during The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s Compassion Project Gala in L.A.

Doherty, who had previously told Entertainment Tonight that she had been in contact with her former co-star and that fans needed to continue to send him love and support, but opened up a bit more to People, revealing that the Riverdale actor is “going to be great.”

Shannen says that she’s been speaking with Luke since he was hospitalized due to suffering a massive stroke and that she didn’t want to divulge the details of their conversations.

“I will not talk about how he’s doing because it’s between the two of us,” Doherty told the outlet.

TMZ was the first to report that Perry had been hospitalized on February 27 after suffering from a stroke at this Sherman Oaks, California, home last week. Paramedics responded to the call and reportedly found Luke responsive and talking. However, when his condition began to worsen they rushed him to the hospital.

Rumors then began to surface that Luke Perry may have been put into a medically-induced coma. However, the actor’s rep debunked those claims, revealing only that Perry was “under observation” at the hospital. Meanwhile, the outlet reported that he was being kept under sedation in the hospital.

Shannen Doherty’s support of her former on-screen boyfriend is no surprise to fans. Luke had been very vocal and supportive with Shannen in the past, especially during her battle with breast cancer.

“She’s been thrown under the bus. I’ve been accused of driving it. But she’s a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me,” Perry stated during a Beverly Hills, 9o210 reunion at Rewind Con in November of 2016.

The news of Luke’s stroke hit the internet just one day after it was revealed that there was going to be a 90210 reboot starring original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering. However, Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty were the only two original cast members to not be included in the new show.