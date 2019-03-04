Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photo And Post To Wish Son Brooklyn A Happy 20th Birthday

It’s hard to believe that Victoria Beckham is the mother of a 20-year-old already!

It’s not uncommon for the fashion designer to take to her Instagram account to rave over one of her four children from time to time and today was certainly no exception. Today, the former Spice Girl delighted her fans by sharing a photo of herself and her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, on her page.

In the photo, Brooklyn stands up and leans against a table as he looks into the camera with a slight smile. He rocks a pair of black sweatpants and plain white T-shirt as well as a gold-chained necklace. Mom Victoria leans on Brooklyn’s shoulder as she also looks into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She looks casual in a gray sweater with a white rose patch on the chest and wears her short, dark locks down.

In the caption of the image, the mother of four says that she can’t believe that Brooklyn is already 20-years-old, and a lot of her fans share the same sentiments. So far, the image has earned Beckham a lot of attention with over 491,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Some fans commented on the snapshot to let Victoria and Brooklyn know how good looking they are while countless others took to the post to wish Victoria’s oldest a happy birthday.

“Girl it seems like yesterday he was your little boy now he’s all grown up,” one follower wrote.

“I also cant believe it’s been 20 years!!! Happy birthday.”

“You are young, you do not seem to have a child at that age,” another commented.

And shortly before Victoria shared her heartfelt post, David Beckham took to his own Instagram to wish his son a happy birthday, with a throwback photo. In the sweet image, David appears in his full Manchester United soccer uniform as he puts his arm around a then toddler Brooklyn and appears to be a proud dad.

“20 years ago today this little man came into our lives… We couldn’t be prouder of the man he has grown up to become and the passion he has for everything he does… We love you Bust happy birthday big boy,” he wrote on the post before tagging all of his kids in it.

Like Victoria’s post, David’s has also earned a lot of attention from his followers with 1.4 million likes as well as 3,900 comments. It’s hard to believe that in just one more year, Brooklyn will be of legal drinking age!